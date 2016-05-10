May 10 Photocure ASA :

* Q1 sales revenue 33.5 million Norwegian crowns ($4.07 million) versus 28.4 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 4.9 million crowns versus loss 7.2 million crowns year ago

* Expects increasing unit sales growth rates for Hexvix/Cysview through continued positive sales development of Cysview in the US

* To expand its commercial presence in urology by furthering Hexvix/Cysview opportunity in bladder cancer surveillance market with finilization on new phase 3 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2250 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)