May 10 Capita Plc

* Made a solid start to 2016, having secured 458 mln pounds aggregate major contracts

* We are on track to meet consensus expectations for 2016

* Continue to manage business to deliver strong EPS growth, cash flow and return on capital

* Have greater visibility and confidence of achieving our target organic revenue growth of at least 4 percent this year