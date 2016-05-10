PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3
May 10 Hiscox Ltd
* Interim management statement
* Gross written premiums grew by 10% in local currency to £640.5 million (2015: £561.7 million)
* In our london market business, rate pressure is most severe in aviation, marine and energy, terrorism and us large property lines
* Growing in areas where rates are under less pressure such as casualty, auto extended warranty and small property binder business
* For hiscox re, there were single digit rate reductions over 1/1 renewals
* Pressure on rates, especially in property reinsurance lines, has continued but is slowing down
* We had limited exposure to brussels terrorist attack
* We expect destructive alberta wildfires to be a manageable loss for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.