UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Steinhoff
* As of close of business on 9 may , Conforama and its concert parties held 108,025,242 Darty shares representing about 20.40 percent of Darty
* Final offer by Conforma is being extended and will remain open for acceptances until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 May 2016
* Expects shortly to publish a revised offer document setting out terms and conditions of final offer
* As required under code, final offer will be open for acceptances for a minimum of 14 days from time that it is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources