BRIEF-Skanska 2016 operating profit, orders beat expectations
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
May 10 Simcorp A/S
* Q1 EBIT 5.9 million euros versus 6.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 59.6 million euros versus 56.5 million euros year ago
* Maintains its expectations for reported revenue growth and ebit margin measured in local currency for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments