BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
May 10 Aareal Bank Ag
* First-Quarter consolidated operating profit rises markedly, to eur 87
* Net interest income up slightly, to eur 180 million
* Net commission income increased - positive developments at Aareon
* Full-Year outlook affirmed
* Anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 300 million and eur 330 million in full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.