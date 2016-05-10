BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
May 10 Transaction Capital Ltd
* Headline earnings per share up 20% to 37.0 cents
* Headline earnings up 19% to R210 million for half year ended 31 march 2016
* Interim dividend up 20% to 12 cents per share
* Management believes that it is well positioned to achieve continued growth in medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.