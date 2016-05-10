May 10 Alcatel

* Alcatel Lucent revenues for quarter were euro 3,017 million, a decrease of 7% compared to year ago quarter

* in a challenging wireless infrastructure market, believe q1 decline in mobile networks primarily reflected timing of projects

* q1 networks revenues totaled euro 2,769 million, a decrease of 8% year-over-year both at actual and constant currencies