May 10 Scandi Standard publ AB :

* Q1 net sales 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($170.18 million) versus 1.31 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 115.1 million crowns versus 114.0 million crowns year ago

* Says has signed additional contracts for supply of birds in Finland and will be able to increase volumes during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1680 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)