May 10 Resurs Holding AB :

* Q1 operating profit increased by 23 percent to 253 million Swedish crowns ($31.03 million)

* Q1 operating income 677 million crowns versus 554 million crowns year ago

* The group's mid-term financial targets include annual growth in the lending portfolio of about 10 percent

* The group's mid-term financial targets include an NBI margin excluding. insurance in line with recent years. (c. 13 percent - 15 percent in 2013-2015)

* The group's mid-term financial targets include a credit loss ratio in line with levels of recent years (c. 2 percent - 3 percent in 2013-2015)

* The group's mid-term financial targets include improve cost/revenue ratio for resurs bank to about 40 percent

* The group's mid-term financial targets include core tier 1 ratio above 12.5 percent and a total capital ratio above 14.5 percent

* The group's mid-term financial targets include achieve a return on total equity (rote) of about 30 percent, based on 12,5 per cent cet1 ratio