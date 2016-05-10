May 10 Napatech A/S :

* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 amounted to 46.3 million Danish crowns ($7.09 million), an increase of 6 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* EBITDA for Q1 2016 was 6.2 million crowns, an increase compared to 4.0 million crowns in Q1 2015

($1 = 6.5342 Danish crowns)