Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
May 10 ABM Solid SA :
* Signs a settlement agreement with Polish BCP unit Millennium
* Under the settlement, its liabilities towards the bank have been reduced by 83 percent to 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million)
* Prior to the agreement, the company had 29.2 mln zlotys of liabilities towards the bank and their reduction results from ABM Solid's arrangement proceedings
* Says the agreement with Bank Millennium brings the company nearer a settlement with all its creditors, as the bank is one of the company's two main creditors
* The bank has pledged to vote in favour of the company creditors' arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8943 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.