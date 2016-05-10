BRIEF-Skanska 2016 operating profit, orders beat expectations
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
May 10 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* Assets under management on April 28 at 7.7 million euros ($796,530.00)
* NAV per share on April 28 at 18.3 euro Source text: bit.ly/1OldzAY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments