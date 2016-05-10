May 10 Obducat AB :

* Obducat AB subsidiary Solar-semi GmbH has received an order from a European customer for the supply of a Microcluster 775 Developer system

* The order value amounts to approx. 4.4 million Swedish crowns ($5.40 million)

* Microcluster system is planned to be delivered Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1471 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)