BRIEF-Skanska 2016 operating profit, orders beat expectations
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
May 10 Simcorp A/S :
* Initiates a new share buyback program
* Total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of 40.0 million euros ($45.5 million)
* Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 1,250,000 shares of 1 Danish crown each
* Execution of buyback will take place from May 10 2016 to Feb. 20 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments