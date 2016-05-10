May 10 WeSC publ AB :

* Announces a fully underwritten rights issue of about 38.3 million Swedish crowns ($4.70 million) and directed convertible issue of 17 million crowns

* Subscription price in rights issue is 1 crowns per share

* Subscription period runs from July 7 to July 21

* Issue of convertibles is directed towards Nove Capital Master Fund and will be paid via setting off claims