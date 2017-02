PARIS May 10 Euronext will launch in the autumn of this year nitrogen fertiliser futures for the European market, the exchange said on Tuesday.

The futures will be physically deliverable and priced in euros, it said in a statement.

The planned fertiliser product will add to Euronext's commodity offering which includes the milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> that are a benchmark for the European market.

(Reporting by James Regan and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)