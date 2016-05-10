BRIEF-Sponda Q4 operating profit up at EUR 73.9 million
* Q4 total revenue 65.7 million euros ($70.63 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago
May 10 ECO Business Immobilien AG :
* EBIT at the end of the first three months of 2016 up at 5.663 million euros ($6.45 million), which represents an increase by 10.4 percent compared to the previous reporting period (1-3/2015: 5.131 million euros)
* Q1 rental income of 8.075 million euros versus 8.840 million euros year ago
* Q1 financial result deteriorated by 51.3 percent to -2.954 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 total revenue 65.7 million euros ($70.63 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago
COLOMBO, Feb 3 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Friday due to dollar demand from importers and banks as foreign investors continued to sell government securities, dealers said.
* Acquires two sites with a total area of 105,500 sqm in regions within Bavaria Source text - http://bit.ly/2k7NsrH