May 10 Fenix Outdoor International AG :

* Q1 total income of group was 112.8 million euros ($128.32 million), increase of 8 percent

* Q1 operating profit 12.7 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 result before tax of group was 10.5 million euros versus 6.0 million euros

* Says increase of total income is mainly referred to the further expansion of Fjällräven