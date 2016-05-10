PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Lumber Liquidators Holdings
* Believe legal, professional fees will remain above historic levels as we work through remaining matters-SEC filing
* Insurance coverage for addressing some legal issues to be exhausted due to settlement under securities class action MOU terms-SEC filing
* Says suspended share buyback plan until better able to evaluate long-term customer demand, assess operations and cash flow-SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XiSVZG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.