May 10 Gabriel Holding A/S :

* H1 revenue increased by 22 pct to 194.0 million Danish crowns ($29.64 million)

* H1 2015/16 EBIT 20.7 million crowns versus 14.4 million crowns year ago

* Is upwardly adjusting its expectations for full financial year

* Now sees organic growth of about 15 pct and a growth in profit before tax of 25-30 pct in 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.5448 Danish crowns)