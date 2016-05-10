May 10 Vertex Energy Inc :

* Says on May 10, 2016, entered into unit purchase agreement with certain accredited investors

* Says pursuant to agreement, company agreed to sell to the investors an aggregate of approximately 12 million units

* Says total gross proceeds from the offering of the units will be approximately $19.3 million