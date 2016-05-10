May 10 BHP Billiton Plc :

* "We are not waiting for (commodity) prices to recover" - CEO

* Will continue to improve productivity, with a further $3.6 billion of gains expected by end of 2017 financial year - CEO

* Will also increase number of copper targets we test this year by 38 percent - CEO

* "We are increasing our exploration activity to take advantage of falling costs as others pull back" - CEO