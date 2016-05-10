May 10 Visa Inc

* Co, Visa Europe entered into an amended and restated transaction agreement

* Company and Visa Europe agreed on terms and conditions of company's acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Visa Europe

* Amended transaction agreement deletes contingent consideration of up to EUR4 billion, plus compounded interest at a rate of 4.0 pct per annum

* Amended transaction agreement provides that,company will pay at the closing of deal aggregate up-front cash consideration of EUR12.25 billion

* Visa Inc says board of directors of company and Visa Europe have each approved, and were unanimous in their support for, the amended transaction agreement

* Amended transaction agreement provides that, company will pay on third anniversary of closing, an additional cash payment of EUR 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1Xj23xq) ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)