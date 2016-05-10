May 10 Techtarget Inc

* Techtarget, Inc announces commencement of tender offer to repurchase up to 8.0 million shares of its common stock at price of $7.75 per share

* Tender offer will be financed with $50 million in proceeds from company's new senior secured credit facility and available cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)