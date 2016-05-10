PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Galectin Therapeutics Inc :
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.24
* Believes it has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations, research and development activities through march 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain on track to report top-line data from 156-patient nash-cx trial in nash patients with cirrhosis by the end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.