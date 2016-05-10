BRIEF-Snap Inc does not expect to pay cash dividends in "forseeable future"
* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder decisions because they control a substantial majority of company's voting stock
May 10 Pamplona :
* Raises USD1 billion for new TMT fund and makes inaugural investment in Dyn
* Fund will consider both control and minority investments; buyouts and recapitalizations; and rollups and consolidations within its target sectors
* Expects the fund to invest in 12 to 15 companies
* Announcing the appointment of two additional partners to co-manage the fund, Darren Battistoni and Hiren Mankodi
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing