May 10 Pamplona :

* Raises USD1 billion for new TMT fund and makes inaugural investment in Dyn

* Fund will consider both control and minority investments; buyouts and recapitalizations; and rollups and consolidations within its target sectors

* Expects the fund to invest in 12 to 15 companies

* Announcing the appointment of two additional partners to co-manage the fund, Darren Battistoni and Hiren Mankodi