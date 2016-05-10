PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Amazon :
* Announces Amazon Video Direct, Giving Video Providers A Self-Service program to reach amazon customers, including tens of millions of prime members
* Amazon video direct available as an add-on subscription through streaming partners program
* Creators from around world can make their videos available to customers as part of prime video and earn royalties based on hours streamed
* Amazon video direct offered as a one-time rental price or a one-time purchase price
* Customers in u.s., uk, germany, austria, japan have access to new movies, tv shows, docu-series and music videos from content creators
* Launch of avd stars program, which gives video creators a share of one million dollars per month based on customer engagement with their title
* Will distribute to creators a monthly bonus from one million dollar monthly fund, based on top 100 avd titles in prime video Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.