May 10 Amazon :

* Announces Amazon Video Direct, Giving Video Providers A Self-Service program to reach amazon customers, including tens of millions of prime members

* Amazon video direct available as an add-on subscription through streaming partners program

* Creators from around world can make their videos available to customers as part of prime video and earn royalties based on hours streamed

* Amazon video direct offered as a one-time rental price or a one-time purchase price

* Customers in u.s., uk, germany, austria, japan have access to new movies, tv shows, docu-series and music videos from content creators

* Launch of avd stars program, which gives video creators a share of one million dollars per month based on customer engagement with their title

* Will distribute to creators a monthly bonus from one million dollar monthly fund, based on top 100 avd titles in prime video