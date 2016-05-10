PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Golar Lng Ltd
* Intends to seek additional capital to fund Golar Power, is engaged in talks with a private equity fund to jointly develop this company
* Gary Smith is resigning from his position as chief executive;Oscar Spieler will be appointed to replace Gary as CEO
* To explore development of a downstream LNG company comprising implementation of strategic LNG entry points in emerging markets
* Board has engaged Krzysztof Zielicki to structure cooperation with Schlumberger
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.