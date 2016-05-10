May 10 Grupo Supervielle
* Grupo supervielle sa sees ipo of 104.2 million class b
shares
* Grupo supervielle - Global offering consists of an
offering in the u.s. And other countries outside argentina and
concurrent offering in argentina
* Grupo supervielle - Ipo price of adss in international
offering is expected to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per ads
* Grupo supervielle - Ipo price of class b shares in
argentine offering expected to be between $2.20 and $2.60 per
class b share
