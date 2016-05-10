May 10 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS expands operations at San Antonio facility

* Project will add capacity for more than 150 more delivery vehicles - called "package cars"

* Expansion will add about 171,000 square feet, bringing building's footprint to more than 330,000 square feet

* Will also add 40 class 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors that will be fueled by a new on-site CNG fueling station

* Will also add 40 class 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors that will be fueled by a new on-site CNG fueling station

* Building's team will continue to provide package pickup and delivery services during project which is expected to be complete mid-2017