PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Mannatech Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 net sales for 2016 were $40.7 million , decrease of $3.7 million or 8.3% as compared to $44.4 million in the first quarter of 2015 Source text 1.usa.gov/1XjkguN Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.