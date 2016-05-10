May 10 Spice Private Equity AG :

* Announces change in board composition

* Eduardo Leemann, chairman of board of directors, and David Pinkerton, member of board of directors, will not stand for re-election for another term of office

* Their term will thus end at next annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on June 28, 2016