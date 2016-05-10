BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
May 10 Genmab
* Q1 revenue 170 million Danish crowns ($26.03 million) versus DKK107 million same quarter last year
* Q1 operating profit DKK16 million versus DKK173 million same quarter last year
* Cash position DKK3.49 billion as of March 31, 2016
* Says maintains its 2016 revised financial guidance published on April 20
* Q1 operating expenses DKK154 million compared to DKK110 million in Q1 2015.
* Says Q1 saw continued rapid progress in development of Daratumumab with Janssen Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5308 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office