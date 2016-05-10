UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 85.2 million euros ($97.0 million)versus 95.6 million euros a year ago
* Says targeting significant EBITDA growth in 2016 and is reaffirming the financial objectives defined in BiG 2018
* To pursue the growth of its core business in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources