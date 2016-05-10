May 10 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 85.2 million euros ($97.0 million)versus 95.6 million euros a year ago

* Says targeting significant EBITDA growth in 2016 and is reaffirming the financial objectives defined in BiG 2018

* To pursue the growth of its core business in 2016