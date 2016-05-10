BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
May 10 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
* Updates Zika diagnostic testing guidance
* Updated its interim diagnostic testing guidance for Zika virus in public health laboratories
* Updated guidance was based on data demonstrating that Zika can be found at higher levels or for longer duration in urine than in blood
* Zika virus rRT-PCR should be performed on urine collected less than or equal to 14 days after illness onset
* Zika virus rRT-PCR should continue to be performed on serum specimens collected less than 7 days after illness onset
* A positive Zika rRT-PCR result is evidence of a current Zika virus infection
* A negative rRT-PCR does not exclude Zika virus infection, and IgM antibody testing should be performed Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VS1Bqo) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office