May 10 Moody's:

* Moody's upgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s rating to Ba3; stable outlook

* Decision to upgrade FCA's rating to Ba3 reflects continued positive earnings growth in two of its core regions, NAFTA and EMEA

* FCA's upgrade factors in expected improvement in 2016 financial profile, on back of efforts to simplify capital structure, reduce debt