UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Moody's:
* Moody's upgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s rating to Ba3; stable outlook
* Decision to upgrade FCA's rating to Ba3 reflects continued positive earnings growth in two of its core regions, NAFTA and EMEA
* FCA's upgrade factors in expected improvement in 2016 financial profile, on back of efforts to simplify capital structure, reduce debt Source text: bit.ly/1TPNMW2 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources