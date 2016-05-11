BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men's retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources
May 10 Essendant Inc :
* Essendant's acquisition of wholesale business from Staples called off due to preliminary injunction ruling
* Disappointed that we are not able to close on transaction
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.