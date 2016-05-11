May 11 Valneva SE :

* Q1 total revenues and grants were 24.7 million ($28.11 million) in Q1 2016 (versus 19.5 million in Q1 2015)

* Q1 operating loss improved to 2.7 million (versus 3.7 million in Q1 2015)

* Q1 net loss was 5.0 million (compared to adjusted net profit of 9.8 million in Q1 2015)

* Cash position at 33.4 million at end of March 2016

* Confirms its FY 2016 financial outlook

* 2016 IFRS revenues expected to reach 90 to 100 million, with product sales between 70 and 80 million

* 2016 IFRS revenues expected to reach 90 to 100 million, with product sales between 70 and 80 million

* Says will continue to strive towards financial self-sustainability and expects to reduce its EBITDA loss to less than 5 million in 2016 while continuing to invest around 25 million in R&D