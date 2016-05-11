May 11 Opera Software :

* Q1 revenues $163.5 million (Reuters poll $156 million)

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA $17.9 million vs guidance of $14-18 million

* Q1 net result -$17.1 million (Reuters poll -$3.22 million)

* Sees Q2 revenues at between $166 million to $174 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA in range of $20 million to $24 million

* Sees 2016 revenues at range of $690 million to $740 million (Reuters poll $715 million)

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA at $100 million to $125 million vs previous forecast $100-125 million