BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men's retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources
May 11 Transat At Inc
* Transat receives a firm purchase offer from Tui AG for its French and Greek tour operating units
* Received offer from Tui AG ,to purchase its Transat France,Tourgreece tour operating business units for enterprise value of 54.5 million euros
* Transaction would have no impact on co's transatlantic program
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne rowed back on his search for a merger on Friday, saying the car maker was not in a position to seek deals for now and would focus instead on following its business plan.