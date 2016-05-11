UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 11 Marine Harvest Asa
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 112 million versus preliminary earnings of eur 110 million
* Marine harvest proposes quarterly dividend of nok 1.70 per share versus nok 1.40 in previous quarter
* Says this is one of our strongest quarters ever
* Pleased to see a reduction of production costs in canada, and good contribution from region north and region west in norway
* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 414,000 tonnes versus q4 guidance of 436,000 (Reuters poll 430,783 tonnes)
* Algal bloom in chile has caused severe problems for whole industry in chile, including marine harvest
* Will write down usd 16 million of fixed assets in marine harvest chile in q2
* Will make a restructuring provision of usd 3 million in q2 related to employee layoffs. These measures are expected to provide annual savings of approximately usd 8-10 millions
* Will continue to advocate for stronger regulations of fish farming industry in chile as well as continued consolidation
* This should enable transformation of chilean fish farming into a sustainable industry with improved biology, sound financial results and safe jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.