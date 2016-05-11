May 11 Barratt Developments Plc

* Strong market conditions - confident on outlook

* Sales rate of 0.75 (2015: 0.74) net private reservations per active outlet per week

* Total forward sales (including joint ventures ('jvs')) up by 9.7% as at 8 may 2016, to £2,844.0m (10 may 2015: £2,592.3m)

* Excellent land opportunities available and we expect to approve between 21,000-23,000 plots in current financial year

* Remain on track to deliver expected improvement in performance for full year

* Current expectation remains to deliver attractive future cash returns of £678m over two years to november 2017

* Continue to target minimum gross margin of 20% and minimum roce of 25% by fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)