UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Diageo Plc
* Nick Blazquez is to leave Diageo in order to pursue new opportunities and challenges
* John Kennedy, currently president, Europe, Russia and Turkey, and Alberto Gavazzi, currently president, Latin America and Caribbean, will expand their responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.