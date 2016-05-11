Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 11 Datatec Ltd
* Change to board of directors - Ivan Dittrich returns as CFO
* Ivan Dittrich will join board as chief financial officer (cfo) on 30 May 2016
* Jurgens Myburgh, group's current CFO, has accepted position of CFO of Mediclinic International and will leave Datatec at end of july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order