May 11 Datatec Ltd

* Change to board of directors - Ivan Dittrich returns as CFO

* Ivan Dittrich will join board as chief financial officer (cfo) on 30 May 2016

* Jurgens Myburgh, group's current CFO, has accepted position of CFO of Mediclinic International and will leave Datatec at end of july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: