May 11 Dipula Income Fund Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 29 February 2016

* Distributable earnings 13% to R177,3 million or six months ended 29 February 2016

* Interim distribution up 7,1% to 87,01851 cents per share

* Distributable earnings increased to r177,3 million (february 2015: r156,9 million) translating into 7,1% growth in distributions on combined share (february 2015: 6,8%).