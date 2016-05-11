May 11 Premier Oil Plc

* Strong production to 30 april of 57.3 kboepd; on track to deliver at or above upper end of 2016 guidance of 65-70 kboepd for full year

* Catcher project remains on schedule and below budget; pre-first oil capex forecast is 15 per cent lower due to significant cost savings

* Operating costs and gross g&a tracking 10-20 per cent below 2016 budget

* Significant liquidity with cash and undrawn bank facilities of c. $750 million

* Formal sales process for pakistan business, initiated after an unsolicited approach, is ongoing

* Capital expenditure for development and exploration for 2016 is now expected to be c. $730 million