UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
May 11 Premier Oil Plc
* Strong production to 30 april of 57.3 kboepd; on track to deliver at or above upper end of 2016 guidance of 65-70 kboepd for full year
* Catcher project remains on schedule and below budget; pre-first oil capex forecast is 15 per cent lower due to significant cost savings
* Operating costs and gross g&a tracking 10-20 per cent below 2016 budget
* Significant liquidity with cash and undrawn bank facilities of c. $750 million
* Formal sales process for pakistan business, initiated after an unsolicited approach, is ongoing
* Capital expenditure for development and exploration for 2016 is now expected to be c. $730 million Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.