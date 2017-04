May 11 Pegroco Invest AB :

* Says its portfolio company, Flexenclosure AB (publ), intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq First North Stockholm

* Flexenclosure IPO to consist of a new share issue of about 250 million Swedish crowns ($30.73 million)

* Pareto Securities is sole financial adviser and bookrunner in Flexenclosure IPO Source text: bit.ly/1Yl8aQ4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1359 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)