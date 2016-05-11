UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Bodegas Riojanas SA :
* To propose dividend of 0.14 euro ($0.16) per share gross
* To propose share repurchase of up to 10 percent at in the range of around 4.00 euro and 4.30 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.