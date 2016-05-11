May 11 Bodegas Riojanas SA :

* To propose dividend of 0.14 euro ($0.16) per share gross

* To propose share repurchase of up to 10 percent at in the range of around 4.00 euro and 4.30 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

