May 11 Savills Plc :
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with
board's expectations.
* UK prime residential market has performed better than our
expectations
* While we have started year well, typically first four
months represent a disproportionately small element of expected
outturn for full year
* In Asia Pacific, we have traded in line with our
expectations with Hong Kong and China having started year well,
offsetting slower activity in Japan.
* Although certain markets are affected by forthcoming EU
referendum and US election, our expectations for year remain
unchanged
* Commercial market activity has decreased in run up to
forthcoming referendum on EU membership
